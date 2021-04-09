How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Debuts Season 2 Opening: Watch

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord has debuted its opening theme sequence for Season 2 of the series! With the first season of the anime making waves a couple of years ago, Yukiya Murasaki and Takahiro Tsurusaki original light novel series has returned for the second season of its anime adaptation. Officially making its debut this month as part of the Spring 2021 schedule of new releases, the first episode of the second season (officially titled How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega) has finally premiered. This means we got a look at the new opening for the anime!

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega has debuted its first episode, and while there is no ending theme sequence for the anime just yet (as it will likely debut it for the second episode), the newest opening has been shown off in full. Titled "EVERYBODY! EVERYBODY!," the opening theme is performed as a collaboration between DJ KOO & MOTSU and Shera L. Greenwood actress Yu Serizawa. You can check it out in the video above!

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega includes a new and returning cast of Masaaki Mizunaka as Diablo, Yu Serizawa as Shera L Greenwood, Azumi Waki as Rem Galleu, Aoi Koga as Rose, Miku Ito as Lumachina, Fumiko Uchimura as Horn, Chinatsu Akasaki as Fanis Laminitus, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Gewalt, and Maki Kawase as Tria.

Officially premiered on April 8th, and you can find the new episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. Funimation will be releasing an English dub for the anime but there has yet to be a concrete date set as of this writing. They describe the new season as such:

"Diablo is back! You know…the Demon Lord from another world? Traveling through the woods with Rem and Shera, they encounter a lone girl in tatters, pursued by a powerful Paladin. You know what that means—Diablo will have to try and hide his lack of social skills once again (and come to her rescue, of course). Let the enchanting adventures continue!"

What do you think of How Not to Summon a Demon Lord's opening for Season 2? How does it compare to the opening theme from the first season? How did you like the first episode of Season 2 overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!