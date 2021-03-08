How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Reveals Season 2 Opening, Ending Theme Details

✖

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord has revealed details for its new opening and ending themes for Season 2! Following the successful debut of the anime's first season back in 2018, the anime adaptation of Yukiya Murasaki and Takahiro Tsurusaki's original light novel series is making its big return for a second season this Spring. The second season, officially titled How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega, has been showing off more of what is has to offer as we get closer to April and now it has confirmed the new theme songs for the season!

The official Twitter account for How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega revealed that DJ KOO & MOTSU will be collaborating with Yu Serizawa (the voice actor behind Shera L. Greenwood who is singing the themes for the season) on the new opening theme titled "EVERYBODY! EVERYBODY!" and the new ending theme titled, "YOU YOU YOU." Naturally they'll be debuting with the first episode debuting on April 8th in Japan.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega will be debuting on April 8th and will be streaming on Crunchyroll alongside its debut in Japan. Funimation will be offering an official English dub release of the season at a later date. The second season will feature new director Satoshi Kuwabara for new studios Tezuka Productions and Okuru to Noboru. But there will be plenty of returning and new additions to the cast as well.

Returning for the second season are the main trio of Masaaki Mizunaka as Diablo, Yu Serizawa as Shera L Greenwood, and Azumi Waki as Rem Galleu, and they'll be joined by new additions Aoi Koga as Rose, Miku Ito as Lumachina, Fumiko Uchimura as Horn, and Chinatsu Akasaki as Fanis Laminitus.

What do you think? Are you excited for How Not to Summon a Demon Lord's return? What did you think of the first season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!