How to Watch ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3

Attack on Titan knows how to keep fans on edge, but the anime decided to throw audiences a bone with its new season. On the heels of season two, Attack on Titan is back with its third, and it has never been easier to watch the show.

So, if you are ready to watch all things Attack on Titan, then ComicBook is here to give your a top-tier map of where to go.

Currently, Attack on Titan has aired its first episode of Season Three. You can watch the anime on Hulu and Crunchyroll just hours after new episodes screen in Japan.

If you use Hulu, you will need a paid account to avoid an commercials. You can watch Attack on Titan with a free profile, but those screenings with have designated commercial breaks.

As for Crunchyroll, new episodes of Attack on Titan will roll out to premium subscribers first. Those episodes will go public to general users once a new one has gone live to replace it.

For those looking for the dub, Funimation has plans to SimulDub the new season of Attack on Titan. Currently, the dub is slated to go live on Funimation Now in August, so fans will have to wait a bit longer to check out the anime’s English dialogue if that is their preference.

With its first episode out, Attack on Titan‘s new season promises to house a more thriller-centric than any before. The episodes will focus on the ‘Uprising’ arc and follow the likes of Eren and Historia as their bloodlines come under scrutiny. Season 3 will last two cours, so fans can expect 24 episodes to go live before Attack on Titan retreats into hiatus once more.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Will you be watching Attack on Titan this season?