Hugh Jackman Sings Fan-Favorite Adventure Time Song in Viral Post

Hugh Jackman has gone viral with fans for singing a fan-favorite song from Adventure Time and showing off his love for the series in a new post shared on Instagram! Adventure Time has come a long way since it was first pitched as a short pilot with Nickelodeon before getting picked up for a full series in 2010. Since then, the series went on for a strong eight year run with over 280 episodes by the time it was done. It’s given lots to love for fans over the years, and those fans surprisingly include Hugh Jackman.

Jackman, X-Men and The Greatest Showman star (and much more), took to Instagram to show off his new Adventure Time shirt and quickly took off with fans for not only showing his love for the Cartoon Network animated series with his wardrobe but his singing voice as well. To commemorate his “Bacon Pancakes” shirt with Jake on it, Jackman sang the now famous/infamous “Bacon Pancakes” song that Jake sang in the episode, “Burning Low.” You can check out Hugh Jackman’s post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adventure Time’s original run might have come to an end back in 2018, but it was far from the actual end of the franchise overall. Not only did the series continue with new stories as a “Season 11” storyline in official comic releases, but it actually returned with a fully animated set of limited specials that revisited the main cast following the events of the original series. These four specials from Adventure Time: Distant Lands focused on characters such as BMO, Marceline, Princess Bubblegum, Peppermint Butler, and Finn and Jake themselves.

Finn and Jake’s special especially is fit to be a proper series finale for those fans who wanted one final adventure from the a duo. For fans craving more of the world of this franchise overall, there will actually be an official spin-off series released in the near future. Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake currently has no release date just yet as of this writing, but the new animated series is currently being developed for a release with HBO Max. But what do you think?

How are you liking Hugh Jackman’s shout out to Adventure Time? What are some of your favorite moments and characters from the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!