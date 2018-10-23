Watch: ‘Hunter x Hunter’ Dubs Gon’s Infamous Rage Transformation

Hunter x Hunter remains one of shonen’s underdogs even after all these years. The hunter-centric series has kept it on the down-low for awhile, but the anime’s English dub just pushed the show back into the news. After all, one of its biggest episodes went live this weekend, and it revealed a long-awaited scene.

Yes, Gon Freecs just channeled his rage transformation, and its English dub has got fans buzzing.

Over the weekend, Toonami put up its new episode of Hunter x Hunter, and it is an awaited one. The anime dove right into episode 131, and it saw Gon deal with a terrible lesson. After encountering Nefepitou, the novice Hunter learned his friend Kite has been murdered to and to say he was upset would be underselling it.

Thanks to Erica Mendez, Gon’s infamous rage was brought to the surface as the young boy grappled with his grief. As you can see in the clip above, the Hunter stunned even Killua with his emotions, and Gon’s rage pushed him into a truly terrifying place. With Kite’s murderer before him, Gon was throw into a brand-new power up that gave him the body of a grown man, and his nen was off the charts.

The intense episode ended with Gon’s opponent dead, but it all came at a cost. Fans were left on a cliffhanger as Gon was enveloped by a massive explosion sans an arm, but they are dealing with the dub drop-off in their own way. Taking to social media, fans are reacting to the scene’s long-awaited dub debut and sizing it up to Megumi Han’s original work on the episode in Japan. So, you can see how your review of the climatic moment stacks up against those from other fans below:

So, do you have a preference between these scenes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

As for Hunter x Hunter, it was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter.

Japanese? Or English?

I’m not trying to sound like those dub haters but Gon’s rage dubbed didn’t do it for me. I know they have to hold back but still, i didn’t feel the raw emotion I did when I watched the subbed. Even the smallest details where Megumi had her teeth chattering. I freaking loved that — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) October 21, 2018

Weighing The Pros, Cons

TBH I prefer the way Megumi Han brought Gon’s pure rage out.

Erica Mendez was too restrained but her delivery on the lower tones came close to Han’s. https://t.co/fqHQ7Yz7Td — Mar Louie Vincent Reyes (@vincent5126) October 22, 2018

It’s Real When The Narrator Is Scared

#toonami #hunterxhunter GON…………is…….SERIOUSLY…………in murder rage boy mode………EVEN THE NARRATOR IS SCARE OF HIM NOW!!!! — zarvius zboy jones (@zarvius) October 21, 2018

Watch Hunter x Hunter…!

I watched the Gon rage scene from the recently released dubbed episode and it’s not terrible but??? Definitely didn’t have the same impact as the Japanese dub. Megumi Han killed it, she sounded so raw and emotional and it’s hard to top. Watch HXH guys — My death @ coochie gang (@kingofduelss) October 21, 2018

You Go, Erica!

@tsunderica I just want to say holy crap were you amazing on this weeks #HxH I loved how filled with rage you made Gon sound while still making him sound like a twelve year old boy. You have incredible talent and I’m so glad you were chosen for this series — Kevin Pascarella (@silverkevin17) October 21, 2018

Rage, Gon! Rage!

@tsunderica prefromce on gon is on fire in this episode all of the emotions and rage poured out into this is just to awesome fantasic and scary as well #hunterxhunter #toonami — Orihime inoue (@sweetcuitehime) October 21, 2018

How To Cry 101

I think a lot of people overlook Gons rage too easily and push it off as him being angry

Gon lost Kite, right in front of him no doubt

The person who saved him, the person who he looked up to as a brother and the closest connection he had to his dad – — ?⚡️HxHNation ⛓?♦️ (@HxHNation) October 14, 2018

