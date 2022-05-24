Hunter x Hunter's Anime Needs to Return Next

✖

The days of being a Hunter x Hunter fan in recent years have been tough, with Gon and his friends being absent for a number of years thanks to creator Yoshihiro Togashi's hiatus. Now, it seems as though the hiatus of Hunter x Hunter's manga is about to come to an end thanks to a new Twitter Account for the series hinting at such, and with the manga set to return, so too should we see a return of an anime adaptation, with the previous television series following Gon and friends coming to an end years ago.

The previous series for Hunter x Hunter is a beloved one, brought to life by Studio Madhouse which had previously worked on the likes of the first season of One-Punch Man and Death Note to name a few. Netting close to one hundred and fifty episodes of the original anime, Madhouse was able to cover some of the biggest arcs of the series including the likes of the Hunter Exam Arc, Greed Island Arc, and Chimera Any Arc to name a few. Airing its last episode in Japan in 2014, there is some ground that a revival of the anime could cover if Madhouse was willing to get back in the driver's seat or if a new studio was looking to cut their teeth on the adventures of the hunters.

The anime series ended with the finale of the 13th Hunter Chairman Election Arc, but has yet to cover the following two arcs, with the first being the Dark Continent Expedition Arc and the current arc being the Succession Contest Arc. These two arcs, as it stands now, cover around fifty chapters of the manga so there would be enough material to cover perhaps a season of an anime, if not breaking them down into feature-length films.

When it comes to the question of whether or not the story should be retold once again from the top, this seems unnecessary considering we've already had two anime series, with the aforementioned Madhouse being the most recent, and before that, Nippon Animation creating a sixty-two episode series as well as a thirty episode original video animation. Hunter x Hunter fans, we would imagine, are quite well versed in the stories from the anime, and starting where Madhouse left off would be a much-needed gift to those who have stuck with the series during its years-long hiatus.

If Madhouse couldn't jump back into Hunter x Hunter, which anime studio do you think would be best suited for Gon and company? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of hunters.