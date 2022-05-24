Hunter x Hunter Creator Is Ready Resume the Manga

✖

Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus for over 1,200 days at this point, but it seems that record could come to an end soon. The manga bowed out from publication years ago as creator Yoshihiro Togashi turned his focus to his own health. But thanks to a new post from the artist, Hunter x Hunter fans are bracing themselves for the manga's return.

The whole thing went down today when an anonymous Twitter posted a photo of a manga draft. It was there the account, which allegedly belongs to Togashi, said they had four more chapters to work on. Obviously, this led fans to geek out about Hunter x Hunter making a comeback, but the account's authenticity was quickly questioned.

It wasn't until a famous manga creator commented on the situation that fans began buzzing in earnest. Yusuke Murata, the mangaka behind One-Punch Man, is part of the Shueisha family much like Togashi. Murata surprised fans when he followed the alleged Hunter x Hunter account, and then he posted the following message to clarify what he knew about the page: "We're told this is from its person himself."

As you can see, Murata understands this new page to be Togashi himself, and that would mean the update on Hunter x Hunter is legit. Shueisha has yet to comment on the ordeal yet, but for now, fans are feeling confident about the big revelation. So if you are not caught up with Hunter x Hunter, you might want to binge it sooner rather than later!

What do you make of this latest report? Can you believe Hunter x Hunter has a comeback on the horizon?