‘Hunter x Hunter’ Spoilers Reveal Deadly New Nen Abilities

Hunter x Hunter fans are still getting used to the series’ presence. The manga was on hiatus for much of last year, but the series made its return at the start of 2018. So, you can see why fans are excited to hear spoilers for Hunter x Hunter‘s next chapter have gone live.

Oh, and it helps that those spoilers reveal some deadly Nen abilities which readers haven’t seen before.

Over on Reddit, a set of reportedly summaries of Hunter x Hunter‘s next chapter have gone live. The summaries for chapter 373 pick up with the heirs of the Kakin Empire, and they reveal some of the princes’ lethal powers. So, obviously, spoilers below!

If the supposed leaks are correct, then Camilla Hui Guo Rou is about to reveal her Nen skill. Current spoilers describe her as a counter-attack Nen user much like Feitan. Her special ability allows her to kill anyone who kills her thanks to her Nen Beast. Whenever someone kills Camilla, the ‘One Million Lives Cat’ appears to kill her murderer and then revive Camilla.

Another Nen ability is revealed when Benjamin shows off his power. The eldest Kakin Empire prince has a power called ‘Inherit the Stars’ that requires a lot of patience on his behalf. The power allows Benjamin to inherit the Nen skills of anyone who was loyal to him prior to their death. So, Benjamin made it a requirement for anyone in the Kakin Empire military to join his private fleet and pledge their loyalty to him. The requirement gives Benjamin a never-ending supply of different powers should he off them, so there is no telling what kind of skills the prince has already taken.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

