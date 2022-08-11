Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Styles With Leorio

Hunter x Hunter has made a lot of fans happy this year with creator Yoshihiro Togashi announcing that new chapters were currently being worked on for the franchise's manga. With new installments on the way, we're sure to see the character of Leorio make a comeback alongside the likes of Gon, Killua, and Kurapika to name a few. One Cosplayer recently took the opportunity to bring the most stylish hunter around to the real world and even created a new version of the anime's intro as well.

Leorio, unlike many of the hunters that were introduced over the course of Togashi's Shonen series, wasn't exactly a powerhouse, routinely unable to keep up with his comrades when it came to physical brawls. Luckily, the sharp-dressed protagonist has been able to think outside of the box in many different scenarios and is sure to do the same in future chapters of the manga. The current arc of the series, the Succession Contest Arc, has focused on a variety of new characters warrior over their royal stations and it will be interesting to see what role Leorio will play if any, as new chapters arrive for the manga.

Instagram Cosplayer Azu Cosplay shared this stylish new take on Leorio, the sharp-dressed hunter who isn't much of a physical threat in comparison to the likes of Gon, Killua, and the nefarious members of the Phantom Troupe, but has become a fan-favorite character in Hunter x Hunter over the years:

To help in celebrating the upcoming return of Hunter x Hunter, mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi has been sharing brief glimpses at the upcoming pages for the manga's major comeback. Thanks to these updates, Togashi has become the most followed manga artist on Twitter today, proving how anticipated the return of the Shonen series truly is. While there has been no news of a new anime series set to hit the small screen, or a continuation of the television show that was produced by Studio Madhouse, there is sure to be plenty of material for a future anime adaptation should the series one day make a comeback within the medium.

