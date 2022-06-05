Hunter x Hunter Creator Reveals One of the Biggest Return Updates Yet

✖

Hunter x Hunter series creator Yoshihiro Togashi has revealed the most promising update on the manga's big return so far with fans on Twitter! Although long periods of waiting in between updates for the manga series are part of being a fan of Hunter x Hunter, the latest hiatus has been the roughest one to date. Along with it being the longest hiatus in the manga's run so far, this hiatus is now tougher to bear than ever as the creator behind the series has begun not only teasing a big comeback for the manga, but perhaps a much bigger comeback than any fans could have expected.

The last time Togashi had returned for new chapters of Hunter x Hunter several years ago, the creator had noted that the then current plan was to produce ten new chapters for each comeback. But the latest updates from the creator with fans on Twitter have not only surprisingly revealed that he has worked on more than ten chapters, but the newest update for the creator is the most promising yet as he has reached the 17th and 18th chapters from the current group that he is working on. Check out the tease in question as shared by Yoshihiro Togashi with Hunter x Hunter fans below:

There is unfortunately still much that has not been made clear about Hunter x Hunter's currently in progress return. Shueisha has yet to reveal any official plans about the manga's return run as of this writing, and the same goes for Togashi as well. While the progress update seems to reveal that at least 18 completed storyboards have been turned in at the moment, there is still likely a lot more work needed to be done before the chapters are finally released. But at the creator's current rate, we could very well see the manga return before the year is done.

Even more promising is the fact that it seems we will be getting at least 20 more chapters with the latest update. With the manga currently in the midst of the Succession Contest arc (which seemed to be getting even more complicated with the last ten chapters released), fans are still highly anticipating the series actually making it off the Black Whale ship and onto the Dark Continent properly in the future.

But what do you think? What are you hoping to see from Hunter x Hunter's manga comeback next? How many new chapters are you hoping to see with its next return? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!