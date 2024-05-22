Hunter x Hunter Creator Kickstarts Work on Chapter 408

Hunter x Hunter remains a beloved fan-favorite amongst shonen fans, and Yoshihiro Togashi remains hard at work at the manga that follows the world of hunters. While Gon has been absent from the series for some time, the mangaka responsible for the creation of his world has been focusing on a new side of the universe via the "Succession Contest Arc". Despite his health issues, Togashi is sharing updates with fans as to the return of his beloved franchise.

If you need a refresher on just what the "Succession Contest Arc" is, Kurapika is front and center in this latest storyline. Seeking the last pair of eyes from his deceased clan, the shonen hero finds himself wrapped in a fight for succession as the wives and offspring of King Nasubi are all vying for their piece of the piece, if not the entire dessert. While Kurapika has been the focal point of this new arc, the villainous Phantom Troupe are also on their way to the "Dark Continent" and are dealing with their own problems. Finally getting a fight featuring Chrollo and Hisoka, the organization is now down one member thanks to Chrollo winning the battle, though Hisoka is far from being six feet under.

Hunter x Hunter's Manga Update

To give fans a hint at the work that is being done in the background, manga artist Yoshihiro Togashi has taken to social media to share fresh looks at the pages in production. At present, Togashi has over three million followers, as Hunter x Hunter fans are always hungry for more updates on the series.

While Hunter x Hunter's manga continues to create new chapters, the shonen series has yet to hint at the anime adaptation doing the same. When last we saw Gon and his allies animated, it was thanks to Studio Madhouse, the production house responsible for the likes of Trigun, One-Punch Man's first season, and Death Note to name a few. Should the series return with a new television series, anime fans would be interested to see if it will re-tell Gon's story or if it will continue where the previous anime show left off.

