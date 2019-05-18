Hunter x Hunter Creator Sailor Moon Art Discovered

The creator the Hunter x Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho series is already a legend in the world of anime. With these Shonen Jump series, Yoshihiro Togashi created a series of worlds and characters that are “go-tos” when a number of anime fans think of “battle manga”. It’s no surprise that Yoshihiro would have a special place in his heart for Sailor Moon though, not just because its a fellow successful anime, but because Togashi married its creator, Naoko Takeuchi!

Yoshihiro Togashi and Naoko Takeuchi met one another at a gathering of manga artists for Weekly Shonen Jump. Naoko was actually a big fan of Yoshihiro’s work and called him after the two originally met, assisting with him his work on Hunter x Hunter. Eventually, the two tied the knot and Yoshihiro created some Sailor Moon art in 1998 to show his appreciation for the creator, now his wife, and the character herself:

Naoko, prior to marrying Togashi, did not want to return to the world of manga following the end of her run on Sailor Moon, even considering returning to her life outside of art as a pharmacist! These plans never went into action as the pair eventually got married and continue to live with one another to this day.

Hunter x Hunter, much like Sailor Moon, began its life as a popular manga and wound up as an anime to boot. While it has been riddled with a number of hiatuses, the series continues to move along in both storylines and popularity. It’s somewhat surprising that we haven’t seen a crossover between Togashi’s and Takeuchi’s properties but who knows what the future will bring?

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The series can currently be found streaming on Hulu. They describe Sailor Moon as such, “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”