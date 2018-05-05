‘Hunter x Hunter’ Fans Can’t Believe It’s Gon’s Birthday Today

Though Hunter x Hunter is a series with multiple hiatuses throughout its run (it is even on hiatus right now), the series still has a ton of dedicated fans because of its well written world.

The most gripping, is the main character Gon Freecss, who is now celebrating his birthday. Because of the fans’ love for Gon, they went all out with their well wishes and fan-art in order to properly celebrate the day.

Perhaps now is a great time to jump back into the series, or if you have never checked out Hunter x Hunter there is plenty of time to read up on the series before it returns to its regular schedule.

Read on to see how fans have fallen in love with Gon, as they celebrate his birthday today. Let us know how you feel about Gon in the comments!

@QuatreMains_13

@BorutoGOAT

Happy Birthday to two of Shonen Jump’s protagonists Gon and Luffy ??? pic.twitter.com/ExkaZ3UPbJ — Boruto Uzumaki (@BorutoGOAT) May 5, 2018

@ShonenPicture

Today is Gon and Luffy’s birthday pic.twitter.com/Hf8izhKdsw — ????? (@ShonenPicture) May 5, 2018

@andythelemon_

@STRAWHATPIRATES

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE ONE AND ONLY GON FREECS #ゴン生誕祭2018 pic.twitter.com/AuWGOsX4Uz — happy bday luffy + gon!! (@STRAWHATPlRATES) May 4, 2018

@HxHStuff

Happy birthday to Gon! pic.twitter.com/ynwE1jJyNI — HxH Stuff (@HxHStuff) May 5, 2018

@vaatil

it is a sunny day, and it also is Gon’s birthday! pic.twitter.com/t9cTNgtbYj — til (@vaatil) May 5, 2018

@eckspectrum

Happy birthday Gon!!! ?? It’s hard to make a gift… pic.twitter.com/WBrOSpKESi — ECK ✨ (@eckspectrum) May 5, 2018

@nefurpitou

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GON! i love you, boy! pic.twitter.com/1CWt2kQ3vw — fur (@nefurpitou) May 5, 2018

@VIZMedia