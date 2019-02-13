‘Hunter x Hunter’ Reveals Adorable Nendoroid Line

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter may currently be in the midst of its latest hiatus, but that does not stop the mass of support the series gets from fans. This is because of the strong character designs that often make their way into merchandise.

The latest bit of merchandise for the series comes in the form of an adorable collection of Nendoroid figures, which recently had prototypes of the figures revealed during during the WonderFest 2019 convention in Japan. You can check it out below.

As shared by @hiroku_asai on Twitter, the Hunter x Hunter Nendoroid line features Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Chrollo. Many fans are wondering where Leorio is in this collection since he’s a part of this main foursome, but perhaps if these are successful enough Leorio will be released later down the line. The same goes for the famous foe Hisoka, as Chrollo is an interesting choice of foe for this first set. Though if there’s any member of the Phantom Troupe, it might as well be the leader.

The prototypes of the figures provide a good look at what fans can expect from this wave of Hunter x Hunter figures with Gon’s Chimera Ant arc tanktop look, Killua’s tanktop Chimera Ant arc look, Kurapika’s main look, and Chrollo’s post introduction look. Chrollo’s seems to be the most detailed for now, but that might change when the final products are released. These figures will be produced by FREEing in Japan, and stand at 10cm tall.

There currently is no concrete release date for the figures as of this writing, nor is there a pre-order window for their Japanese release either. They were initially announced last December, so it might be another few months before a release date is confirmed.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.