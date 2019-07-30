Gorgeous Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Brings Canary To Life

Hunter x Hunter, much like other Shonen series released in Japan, has a “conflict” in the form of a rivalry. Gon and Killua, though best friends, find themselves competing with one another to increase their power overall. Gon, following the Hunter License Exam, goes to find Killua who has returned home to his family of assassins. Included in this calvalcade of killers is the family butler, Canary, who has just as many deadly secrets up her sleeves as her employers. One fan has decided to bring the lethal assistant to life with some amazing cosplay!

Twitter User MimiTheNerdd showed off her amazing cosplay that brings the diabolical butler to life from the pages and episodes of Hunter x Hunter itself:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Canary makes her first official appearance during the “Search For Killua” arc that came immediately after the end of the Hunter License Exams, she also appeared later on in the series during the arc titled, “13th Hunter Chairman Election Arc”. Canary holds a deep love and respect for Killua’s family, originally hailing from Meteor City, where the mafia and many assassins make their home. Moving blow for blow with the likes of Gon and his friends, Canary is no slouch when it comes to the fighting department.

Canary has acted as something of a guard for the assassin family, stationed at her post and managing to bring down hunters and scores of men that were attempting to make their way deeper into the family estate. The young butler represented a new world of strength and obstacles that Gon and his friends had to face in trying to free Killua from his family and proved to them that they would need to grow ever stronger in fulfilling their dreams while just becoming hunters.

Though Hunter x Hunter is currently on hiatus, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the series will return sooner rather than later.

What do you think of this cosplay that brings the powerful butler from Hunter x Hunter to life? What other amazing Hunter x Hunter cosplay have you seen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and hunters!

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.