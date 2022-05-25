Shonen Jump Chart Reveals How Much Changed Since Hunter x Hunter's Last Chapter Release

✖

It looks like Hunter x Hunter is getting ready to return from the longest hiatus in the manga's long running history, and one chart has gone viral for showcasing just how much the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine have been changing since the last time the manga hit with a new chapter. Hunter x Hunter series creator Yoshihiro Togashi went on hiatus due to poor health following the release of Chapter 390 back in 2018. While the series has been known for its many and long hiatus periods, this has been the longest wait yet and things have changed quite a bit in those many years.

With Hunter x Hunter last hitting with a new chapter in 2018, the state of the Shonen Jump magazine has changed quite a lot since the manga has been in it. At the same time, there's still no guarantee that the manga will actually return this year so there could be even more changes! As analyst @Josu_ke on put together in a slick chart for fans on Twitter, there have been a ton of series that have ended, many more than have began, and even a few that ended and began in the time since Hunter x Hunter last published a chapter! Check it out below:

When last HUNTERxHUNTER ch (390) was released...



A week away from Chainsaw Man manga start

One Piece Wano Arc was only 16 chapters in

Jujutsu Kaisen was not even 40 chapters long

Boruto was still on Jump



And a lot of new series have come and other have leave, take a look!! pic.twitter.com/YOPs0G7jAY — 寿 三井 (@Josu_ke) May 24, 2022

Reports of Hunter x Hunter's potential return popped up with a mysterious Twitter account that was confirmed by One-Punch Man artist Yusuke Murata to actually belong to Yoshihiro Togashi. This update teased that he had completed at least four more chapters, and given that his original plan was to release a new batch of ten chapters with each comeback, there's a good chance this is four out of the a full ten that fans might get later. But the only unfortunate thing about the update is that there is still no telling when the series will actually return.

As the chart demonstrates, 12 series had ended over the course of Hunter x Hunter's hiatus. Then there are 27 series that started and ended over that time. Only four series have managed to stick around the entire time, and that's long before the series actually returns. But what do you think? How do you feel about how much Shonen Jump has changed since Hunter x Hunter has been a part of it? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!