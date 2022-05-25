Hunter x Hunter Assistant Clarifies Key Detail About the Manga's Return

✖

Hunter x Hunter is setting the stage for its return from the manga's longest hiatus in its publication history to date, and one of the assistants behind the series has clarified some important key details about the manga's long awaited returned. The Hunter x Hunter fandom was suddenly awakened from a long sleep when a mysterious Twitter account belong to series creator Yoshihiro Togashi and updated fans on the fact that more chapters of the manga had been completed. With the manga stuck on hiatus for four long years, fans are definitely anticipating when the new chapters hit the magazine.

The initial update from Togashi had teased that he had about "four chapters left" and this had fans curious about what this meant. But this also tied into Togashi's previously noted plans about how he was preparing to return with ten chapter waves in between each of the hiatus breaks. This was the case for the manga's last return back in 2018, and as one of the assistants confirmed on Twitter, Togashi is preparing to do that this time as well as he has completed six out of his ten planned new chapters so far.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Togashi's major update on Twitter revealed that he had four chapters left to go in his newest wave of ten chapter releases for its next major return from hiatus. The creator even shared the first look at how these new chapters are shaping up, and it's already sparked a lot of discussion as to what fans can expect to see from the return as the manga will be diving people right back into the thick of the Succession Contest arc. Given this arc has really only begun, there's no real way to gauge what could be coming in this return.

But the series coming back from its longest hiatus ever is just exciting enough on its own as fans have been waiting for quite a long time without any credible updates. In fact Shonen Jump magazine itself has changed in a number of notable ways since Hunter x Hunter was a part of it. There have been many different series that have started and ended in that time, and many of the series that were around back with its last release just aren't there anymore.

With Hunter x Hunter getting ready to return for ten new chapters, but what do you think? What are you hoping to see from the manga's next major comeback?