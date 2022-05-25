Hunter x Hunter Creator Shares First Look at New Chapters

✖

Hunter x Hunter fans have been sparked over talks of a potential comeback from the manga's longest hiatus in the series to date, and the series creator behind the series has stoked these flames even further with the first look at the manga's returning chapters! Things have been building quite fast for the franchise as a mysterious Twitter account popped up that seemed to belong to Hunter x Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho series creator Yoshihiro Togashi, and fans were delighted to get an update that the manga has been developing its return chapters. Now the creator has been fueling that fire even more.

While Shueisha themselves have yet to confirm whether or not this mysterious new Twitter account actually belongs to Yoshihiro Togashi, it's increasingly looking like that's the case as the creator had followed his initial Tweet updating fans on the manga's progress with the first look at one of the new chapters. It's a vague look at a tree without context, but it's certainly an indication that Togashi has been working hard on the manga's return...whenever that might actually be. Check out the first look in question below:

Hunter x Hunter last released a new chapter back in 2018 with Chapter 390 of the series, and there has been a lot of huge changes to both Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and the world at large. It's going to mean that fans will likely need to catch up to where the manga currently is, but unfortunately only the three most recent chapters of the series are available through Manga Plus. With the anime also ending far beyond where the manga is currently at, it's going to be a tough road to catch up before the series returns.

As for when that return might be, Togashi previously noted that each return for the series was planned with a ten chapter launch but things might have changed in four years. With the first tweet noting that four chapters had been completed and a number six in view, it seems that Togashi might be working towards the next ten chapter milestone to take the series through the next phase of the Succession Contest arc. It makes this tree more interesting too since the manga's on a boat in the middle of the sea!

