‘Hunter x Hunter’ Art Challenge Has Fans Imagining A Genderbent Hisoka

Hunter x Hunter remains a favorite shonen title with fans, but netizens haven’t hooked up with the series in awhile. Thanks to its hiatus, Hunter x Hunter has followers going a little stir crazy, and it seems a new challenge has popped up to occupy their time.

So, what do you do when you start missing your favorite series too much? Well, you could always try doodling genderbent concept art of characters like Hisoka.

Over on Reddit, fans began to congregate around Hunter x Hunter thanks to a new arc challenge. The trend is asking fans to draw Hisoka from the Phantom Troupe as if he were a girl.

As you can see above (and below!), some intriguing concepts have been sent in by fans. The trend has not been a stretch for most, and that is in part thanks to Hisoka’s androgynous appearance. The character may be male, but their feminine aesthetic makes the genderbent angle work for fans.

Of course, some artists went so far as to rename Hisoka in honor of the makeover. Now, you can decide whether Hersoka suits the female hunter, or if the transformed waifu should just stick to their original name.

So, what do you think of these makeovers? Should Hunter x Hunter look into this genderbent reality for some spin-off down the line? Let us know in the comments!

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

