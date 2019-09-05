Hypland Releases First Wave of Hunter x Hunter Collection

We’re sorry Hunter x Hunter fans, but the hiatus continues. With the story in both manga and anime format taking a breather, more merchandise and fashion continues to pour from the world of Gon, Leorio, Kurapika, and the rest of the hunters, both good and evil. Now, the fashion creators, Hypland, are have released a new line of shirts, sweaters, and other merchandise that can drop fans of the long running series right back into the franchise. Will the popularity of these releases lead toward a return to the series itself eventually?

Hypland shared the release on their Official Twitter Account showing off brand new fashion that features Gon and his friends, and enemies, making appearances on various pieces of clothing, as well as on stickers and hand bags to boot:

Part 1 of our collaboration with Hunter x Hunter is now available. | https://t.co/ZMl6Ah8Bom pic.twitter.com/qzHnUsg1HI — HYPLAND (@hypland) September 2, 2019

The popularity of Hunter x Hunter has warranted more fashion and merchandise lines than we can count. With the story of Gon attempting to gain a hunter’s license in order to discover, and learn more about, his absent father, the franchise combines some of the best staples of a Shonen series while introducing exciting worlds and characters for fans to sink their teeth into.

Gon’s journey has been an endearing one, with a lot of the main protagonists of the series immediately introduced in the opening salvo of episodes. As the young fishermen travels to attempt to gain the Hunter exam, he meets other aspiring hunters in the forms of Leorio and Kurapika, looking to get licenses themselves for very different reasons.

Not just speaking of the heroes, the major antagonist, Hisoka, creates a sense of menace and fear within the heroes early on, seemingly joining the pursuit of a hunter’s license out of boredom, looking for a new challenge to “entertain him”. The clown-ish assassin shifts his eye toward Gon, recognizing that the young boy may prove to one day be a worthy opponent

Which of these Hunter x Hunter items would be the first that you would pick up? What other anime series would you like to see be given a new clothing line? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and hunters!

