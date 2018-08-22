‘Hunter x Hunter’ Fans Are Loving its Big ‘Jump Force’ Reveal

Anime fans have had great video game releases this year. Following the excellent Dragon Ball FighterZ is the wild Weekly Shonen Jump fighting game Jump Force. The latest trailer showed off its newest characters, and Hunter x Hunter fans are hooked.

The latest batch of confirmed characters for the title included Hunter x Hunter‘s Gon and Hisoka and fans are loving seeing new representations of their favorites.

After seeing the newest trailer for the game in which Gon and Hisoka fought the likes of Vegeta, Blackbeard, Sanji, among many other Shonen Jump icons, fans want to play the game now more than ever before.

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter is currently on hiatus, and has been on break for a while, so this is the first brand-new material featuring the series’ characters in a while. The series itself doesn’t often get much representation outside of its cult following because of its extended hiatuses, so the fact that it’s part of the newest crossover game (with Gon and Hisoka being confirmed before many of Shonen Jump‘s other series) is a big deal.

Hunter x Hunter doesn’t often get video game representation, so fans are eating this up. Reactions range everywhere from pure hype, worrying about how Gon’s design is being translated into the game’s realistic style, and most fans are wondering if Gon’s best friend Killua could be coming along soon too.

Jump Force will release some time next year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

Gon and Hisoka Are Looking Fierce

Hisoka Morow and Gon Freecss gameplay preview in Jump Force pic.twitter.com/P1OEYNI47f — Hunter❌Hunter (@HxHSource) August 21, 2018

Vegeta, Where Are You Kicking?

Where’s Killua?

I’m glad Hisoka has joined Gon in Jump Force, but if Killua ain’t there tho….. ?? ? pic.twitter.com/3nZCWm1JGv — Platinum Equinox (@PlatinumEquinox) August 18, 2018

But Seriously Though

They announced Gon and Hisoka for Jump Force and that’s dope but…. WHERE IS KILLUA?!?!??!?!? pic.twitter.com/DiPp3ijXLG — dm (@tragicbigfella) August 22, 2018

Babyface

Gon in Jump Force looks like they just attached his face to a real person.



I can’t handle this. pic.twitter.com/mUJhLBxLte — ???️ (@KZXcellent) August 21, 2018

Wyd?

5 minutes into JUMP FORCE and Chill and he gives you this look: pic.twitter.com/m7spJXbH3F — lau ??? (@bakupikas) August 21, 2018

Who’s Your Main?

Guess I’m a Hisoka main in Jump Force. — Peter Fobian (@PeterFobian) August 20, 2018

The Whole Roster’s Looking Solid