Hunter x Hunter Celebrates 10th Anniversary With New Art

If you can believe it, Hunter x Hunter just saw its anime turn ten years old. The hit show went live with its second adaptation a decade ago, and Hunter x Hunter has gone on to become a classic with fans. That is why the show’s team got together for a special tribute, and the anniversary artwork is now live for all to see.

The piece went live this week courtesy of Shonen Jump. The poster, which can be found below, shows our favorites from Hunter x Hunter celebrating the last ten years. From Gon to Killua and even Hisoka, the whole crew is cheesing hard in this shot. Of course, Leorio has the biggest smile, and Kurapika is doing his best to muster up a grin.

Special illustration for "Hunter × Hunter" TV Anime 10th Anniversary. #ハンターハンター pic.twitter.com/ganZsx9Zxd — Sugoi LITE (@SugoiLITE) October 7, 2021

Sadly, this piece of art wasn’t penned by creator Yoshihiro Togashi. The artist has been on a hiatus for never three years now given due to health concerns. Instead, the anime’s character designer stepped in to handle this tribute, so we can thank Takahiro Yoshimatsu for the gift!

The Hunter x Hunter poster went live with another gift, and it came courtesy of two familiar actors. Megumi Han and Mariya Ise penned their own notes to fans thanking them for their support. Given the pair’s work at Gon and Killua, fans were happy to read up on their message, so you can find the notes below:

“It was my beginning, and it will always be my starting point. It’s been ten years since I was allowed to stand at that starting point. [Hunter x Hunter] has given me many encounters and invaluable things in life. It is thanks to all of you that this series is continuing to develop in this way. I’d like to say thank you and congratulations to everything so far.” – Megumi Han

“I’ve been able to live my life as a voice actor thanks to my encounter with [Hunter x Hunter] when I was 14 years old. To think that a girl who was just a fan of Killua would end up playing the role of Killua ten years later, at the age of 24… what a dreamy story (laughs). Another ten years from then…! I hope this series will continue to be loved for many years to come, and congratulations on its 10th anniversary!” – Mariya Ise

Are you celebrating Hunter x Hunter with an anniversary re-watch? Do you think the show will ever come back to finish up the manga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.