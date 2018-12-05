‘Inuyasha’ Creator Rumiko Takahashi Announces New Manga Series

It looks like the creator behind Inuyasha is ready to stretch their manga muscles once again. After all, Rumiko Takahashi has a new series to share, and the artist will put out her new work before you know it.

Not long ago, Shogakukan put out an advert announcing the artist’s new series. It turns out Weekly Shonen Sunday will begin publishing Takahashi’s new series starting next year.

“A new ‘Rumic World’ will finally be opened,” the ad reads. “She’s now hard at work on it. Please wait for more details!” (via ANN)

According to translations, it seems this title will be an actual series as opposed to a one-off. The ad describes the project as a series, so fans can look forward to Takahashi reviving her world building abilities with this piece.

Of course, manga readers will know the artist is a gifted storyteller. Takahashi has a lengthy resume as a mangaka, and she has created titles such as Urusei Yatsura, Ranma 1/2, Inuyasha, and more. The artist has sold more than 200 million print copies across all her series to date, and Takahashi has gained acclaim internationally for her savvy shonen stories. In fact, her undeniable genius led her to be inducted into the Will Eisner Hall of Fame earlier this summer, making her one of a few Japanese mangaka to join the list.

At this point, there is no word on what kind of story Takahashi is working on, so fans will want to keep an eye on the artist. Last year, she bid farewell to her latest title when Rin-ne came to an end. The manga began back in 2009 and wrapped at 40 volumes. Now, Takahashi will be adding another series to her resume, and fans are eager to see what the artist has in store.

If you are not familiar with any of Takahashi’s work, it might be time you checked out Inuyasha. The fantastical period piece follows the story of Kagome Higurashi. The high schooler finds herself thrown into the feudal era where she discovers her connection to a late priestess named Kikyo. Charged with protecting a relic known as the Sacred Jewel, Kagome teams up with a half-demon named Inuyasha who covets its power, and the manga details their journeys through Japan as they attempt to piece together the powerful gem. You can check out Viz Media’s official synopsis for the series below:

“After falling into an old well and into ancient Japan, Kagome discovers that her destiny is linked to the dog-like half demon called Inuyasha! As Kagome learns more about her connection to the past and to Inuyasha, she comes into conflict with the terrible demons that are drawn to the Shikon Jewel, including Inuyasha’s own half brother, Sesshomaru. Finding the shards of the Shikon Jewel is going to require powerful magic, strange allies, and a strong heart. Kagome’s got plenty of heart, but she’s going to need Inuyasha’s help for the rest of it, and he may not be so willing to lend a hand!”

