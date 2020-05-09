Inuyasha Creator Comments on Sequel Anime

To this day, Inuyasha remains one of the anime and manga franchise with some of the biggest and most passionate fans out there. Some even consider it to be series creator Rumiko Takhashi's best work yet, and soon the Inuyasha universe will be getting an official continuation with an anime sequel project titled Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. After reports had popped up about the new series earlier, Viz Media has officially announced that the sequel anime is in the works following the children of characters from the original series. But that won't be the only aspect of the original series returning.

Series creator Rumiko Takahashi will be joining the new anime project, and will be overseeing main character design. Not only that Sunrise, the studio behind the first anime adaptation from the early 2000s, will be producing the new sequel anime as well. Takahashi even opened up about returning for the sequel in a press release with the following, "The three heroines are beautifully designed. I am looking forward to their adventures."

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is currently scheduled for a Fall 2020 release in Japan, and has been officially licensed by Viz Media for its English language "digital streaming, EST, and home video" releases. Viz Media CMO Brad Woods had the following to say about the upcoming major sequel, "We couldn’t be more thrilled to announce the acquisition of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. The Inuyasha universe has been a true pinnacle when it comes to delighting fans of all generations and we’re seeing that now, two decades later, with original Inuyasha episodes streaming on Netflix and Hulu. We’re excited for fans to revisit this magical world created by the iconic Rumiko Takahashi.”

Takahashi returning for the sequel series is especially important as the sequel is teasing the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru. It's even more interesting to fans as Sesshomaru's daughters have been teased as being "Half-Demon" and this had made fans wonder who the solitary character eventually had children with. But with Takahashi involved, the sequel must have a great reveal in mind!

