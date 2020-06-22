Inuyasha Sequel 'Yashahime' Shares Release Window

✖

Fans of Inuyasha were never expecting a sequel to come through, so you can imagine their shock when one such series was announced this year. The franchise's team confirmed its plans to expand with the sequel Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon a few months back to the surprise of everyone. Now, it seems like the anime has locked down a release window, and it will be here before you probably expected.

The deal looks a little like this; Yashahime is slated to debut this fall in Japan. The impending release comes ahead of its expected release as many fans speculating the sequel would drop this winter. But according to Natalie, the Japanese outlet has learned Yashahime will air Saturdays this fall (via AIR News).

Of course, fans are eager to see what the streaming plans for Yashahime are, and that is no surprise. Viz Media has confirmed it will license the title in the U.S., so fans are hoping the anime will have a simulcast on Crunchyroll. But at this time, no word has been announced on the anime's overseas streaming partners.

(Photo: Viz Media)

As for those intrigued by this sequel, Yashahime will take place years after the end of Inuyasha. It will follow Sesshomaru's kids as they are separated at a young age and reunited sometime later under unfortunate circumstances. Together with Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter, the siblings will go on an adventure to learn why they were separated, so you can read the full synopsis of Yashahime below:

"Set in feudal Japan, half-demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her to present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi's brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a demon slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa's shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

How excited are you to revisit the World of Inuyasha after all this time? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.