Inuyasha Sequel Shares Rumiko Takahashi's Original Character Designs

The sequel to Inuyasha, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon made waves when its announcement came out of nowhere from creator Rumiko Takahashi earlier this year, and now, the franchise has revealed some of the original designs for the new characters. With the anime series following the daughters of Inuyasha and his brother Sesshomaru, the new show is set to debut later this year and once again bring us into the magical world that fans never expected to revisit!

Towa Higurasha - The Daughter Of Sesshomaru (Photo: Sunrise) The official character description for Towar Higurashi reads as such: "A modern girl living in the Reiwa Era. A 14 year old female middle school student. She traveled in time to the present day using the time tree tunnel 10 years ago. She was helped by Sota, Kagome's younger brother, and grew up as his daughter. She is good at martial arts and has had to change school many times because she starts fights when she's surrounded by bad kids."

Setsuna - The Daughter Of Sesshomaru (Photo: Sunrise) The official description for Setsuna, the daughter of Sesshomaru, reads as such: "14 years old. She joined the ghost extermination service headed by Kohaku, and her main job is extermination ghosts. She was actually separated from her older twin sister Towa when she was 4, but she traveled in time to the present day with Moroha 10 years later. She reunited with Towa but she has no recollection of her childhood because her sleep was taken by the butterfly of dreams. She does not believe Towa who claims to be her older sister."

Moroha - The Daughter of Inuyasha (Photo: Sunrise) The official description for Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, reads as such: "A 14 year old bounty hunter. Each time she exterminates a ghost, she sells the booty to Shikabaneya Jyubei, who trades bounty heads. She uses Yoto (the ghost sword) Kurikaramaru. Her nickname is "Ghost Killer No Moroha". When she puts on her lipstick that is carried in a shell with a red pearl, she turns into the "Red Country Destroying Demon" and acts very wild. Her personality is cheerful and open-hearted. She is more worldly than Setsuna and Towa."

