Inuyasha Debuts Shippo’s Adult Form With Yashahime

Inuyasha has finally made the impossible happen and revealed Shippo’s adult self with the newest episode of the Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon sequel! One of the most exciting aspects of Rumiko Takahashi’s Inuyasha series continuing with a brand new anime was the promise that we would eventually get to see the characters from the original series in action. While the first season had hinted at this and the first half of the second season got even closer, it’s not until the newest episode of the second season that the full cast of the original now find themselves fully involved with the anime. That means new updates for fan favorites like Shippo.

Shippo was officially introduced back to the anime with Episode 39 of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and it’s revealed that in the years since he has continued his training to reach the 25th Rank. But he’s hit a temporary block and thus has become someone who teaches the next generation for now before finding out about Inuyasha and Kagome’s daughter. But this all started with a wild new introduction that saw Shippo reveal an adult look for himself. Check it out below:

But this was soon hilariously revealed to be a fake-out as Shippo had used one of his trademark transformations to briefly try and impress fellow teacher Ms. Kyubi (and fans of the series). Check out the REAL Shippo:

If you wanted to check out the Inuyasha sequel/spin-off for yourself, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is now streaming with Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu. Viz Media officially describes the series as such, “The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past.”

What do you think? How do you feel about Shippo's adult look? Are you bummed to find out it's just another illusion?