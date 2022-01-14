Yashahime Previews Long-Awaited Inuyasha Reunion

One of the biggest secrets of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has been the status of several characters from the original series, Inuyasha. With Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha representing the new generation of monster hunters, the trio of young heroines have wondered for a long time what happened to their parents and it seems that a long-awaited reunion is set to arrive in the next episode of the anime series, as Inuyasha finally comes face to face with his daughter.

The last episode of the anime series saw Kagome returning to her daughter, with the secret being revealed that both the young human warrior and Inuyasha had been sealed away within a black pearl as their daughter grew up in the world without them. With Koga seemingly taking on the responsibility of raising Moroha, Kagome’s comeback is a heart-wrenching one as she encounters the daughter that she was separated from, with Inuyasha being shown in the final moments of this new episode coming to the realization that he was brought back to his offspring. With Inuyasha and Kagome now back in the picture, it will be interesting to see how this changes the future of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.

The Official Twitter Account for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon gives us a look at the next episode, showing Moroha struggling with her parents Inuyasha and Kagome returning to her life, as she continues to hunt demons alongside the daughters of Sesshomaru and Rin, Towa and Setsuna:

While Moroha might have the powers of both her parents, she definitely sports a personality that is far more like her father’s demeanor than her mother’s, with her quick to anger takes being far closer to those of Inuyasha’s than Kagome’s. While we might have learned why Inuyasha and Kagome weren’t there to help in raising their daughter, there are still plenty of other mysteries that have yet to be revealed. With Towa and Setsuna witnessing this reunion, who knows when they’ll have the opportunity to come face to face with their parents, Sesshomaru and Rin.

What do you think of this long-awaited reunion finally taking place? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Inuyasha.