Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 2 Reveals Episode Order

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has revealed how many episodes the second season will be sticking around for! Fans of Rumiko Takahashi’s Inuyasha manga were taken by surprise when it was revealed that the franchise would be returning for a brand new sequel/spin-off series following the next generation of characters who are the children of the fan favorites from the original series. The first season of the wrapped up earlier this year, and the second season’s return was one of the most anticipated of the Fall 2021 schedule overall.

The first season of the anime had lasted for 24 episodes in total, so fans were hoping the second season would be the same. Following reports earlier this Fall that noted the new season would be sticking around for 24 episodes, the Blu-ray and DVD listings for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon in Japan have confirmed that Season 2 will last for 24 episodes. This means that like the first season, this second season will be two cours long and stretch across two whole seasonal schedules. So fans can get comfy with this one!

If you wanted to check out the Inuyasha sequel/spin-off for yourself, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is now streaming with Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu. Viz Media officially describes the series as such, “The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past.”

What do you think of this episode count for Season 2 of the series? How are you liking Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon – The Second Act so far?