The Boys: Gen V Episode 5 Recap With Spoilers - "Welcome to the Monster Club"

A surprising character turns heel, puppets get slaughtered, and a whole lot more all happen in the latest episodes of The Boys: Gen V.

The latest episode of The Boys: Gen V has arrived on Prime Video, taking viewers to Godolkin University for more hijinks and mystery. This time around, however, the purpose behind The Woods is unveiled, the series introduces the bloodiest puppet sequence you've ever seen, and even makes a surprising character one of the show's villains. We've recapped the entire episode here, so you can read through to see what happens. As you might expect, major spoilers are up ahead! Proceed with caution if you're hoping to watch the latest episode of The Boys: Gen V completely spoiler-free.

Andre wakes up after something from the ceiling drips onto his face and finds Cate asleep on top of him. We see that the two are in a decrepit frat house, and the two eventually walk in on Marie and Jordan. Neither couples remember how they got where the did.

Title card.

Emma, still super-sized, is sleeping in a pool out back.

Jordan, Andre, and Cate discuss the situation they find themselves in and realize they're missing days from their memory.

Emma purges enough to get back down to regular size. She and Marie find out Emma's gone viral on TikTok for partying while giant-sized and completely nude. Emma's mom calls but she ignores it. The two are talking about Maria and Jordan when Sam pops up out of nowhere and scares the two.

We find out that nobody knows who Sam is. Somehow, the people with The Woods made the group forget about Sam and the underground superhero torture system. Sam promises to make them remember who he is before running off.

Emma leaves to clean up while Andre, Cate, and Jordan approach Marie about their blackout situation. They find out Rufus was at the party and think he made them all forget a few days as payback for Marie's actions in Episode 4.

Dr. Cardosa approaches Indira and urges her to find Sam as soon as she can after the escaped supes' attack on his house. In this conversation, Cardosa reveals what the purpose of The Woods are: to make a virus that will let someone control those with superpowers. Cardosa threatens to quit, but tries to say he'll stay if Indira lets him experiment on Marie. Indira denies that request because she says Marie is at the school because of a benefactor.

Back at the frat house, Cate reveals she was sexually assaulted by Rufus during her first year at the school. She refused to turn him in because he threatened to wipe her mind completely clean. Andre sneaks away to confront Rufus.

Emma's walking home and some students notice her from the party, applauding her actions. She walks away smiling.

Jordan and Marie are walking across campus and Jordan says Marie doesn't need to worry about their hookup because they're blaming it on Rufus. The two notice Rufus speaking with Indira. After the dean leaves, the two chase him across campus.

He seemingly gets away from them when he returns to his dorm, only to be greeted by Andre. Andre begins choking Rufus but suddenly appears in line at a fast-food restaurant.

Marie gets back to her dorm and Emma's excited; she's cracked the Top 100 in the Godolkin University rankings. The two chat and Marie expresses disappointment in Jordan wanting a platonic relationship with her. After a little pep talk from Emma, Marie confesses to liking them. While going through her clothes, Emma comes across a sweatshirt with the logo of the drive-in movie theater she and Sam hid out in.

Sam hides out in a tunnel underground and has another manic episode where Emma appears to him as a puppet. She then disappears as a helicopter arrives and puppet soldiers try apprehending him. He kills them all in over-the-top gruesome manors. He then starts seeing them as real life once they're all killed and walks out over all their mangled bodies.

Back at God U, Maria notices her neck getting itchy and she thinks it's a blood clot. She rips it out of her skin to find out it's not really a clot, but a tracker. Marie runs to Andre's room only to find Cate there. Marie explains that she thinks Rufus and Indira are working together on The Woods, but Cate takes her glove off and touches Marie, revealing Cate's the one that's been making people forget things.

Marie leaves Andre's room and Jordan's waiting outside. Jordan quickly notices the spot on Marie's neck where she ripped the tracker out, but Marie doesn't remember what happened. Jordan tries to explain everything they've been going through when Marie senses something in the same spot on Jordan.

Cate's at Indira's house and tells her that she can't keep lying to her friends. We find out that Indira is blackmailing Cate into doing it under the guise that it's the only way to keep her friends safe.

Emma arrives at the drive-in in search of Sam. Sam approaches her, but she still doesn't remember him. She says she believes he's telling the truth, however, and that she believes someone made her forget about Sam. Sam then reveals "she" made Luke forget about Sam as well.

Cate arrives back at Andre's dorm and the two hug. The two start smoking and watching TV when Andre says he thinks they both need to leave the school and Cate agrees. She's about to tell him what's going on but he gets a text from Jordan saying they've found Rufus.

Jordan and Marie show up to Rufus' and a fight ensues. Rufus continues to insist he never made anyone forget anything. Jordan reveals that Marie ripped the tracker out of her neck, and Rufus continues to say he hasn't had anything to do with it.

Jordan continues beating Rufus but Emma calls Marie to tell her Cate's the real bad guy. As they're about to leave, Andre bursts in and starts beating Rufus with nearby metallic objects. He's inches away from killing him when Cate shows up and apologizes for mind-wiping them. She takes her gloves off and gives Andre all of his memories back.

"You're a f—king monster," Andre says as he walks away and the screen cuts to black.

The first five episodes of The Boys: Gen V are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes of the series will be released on the service every Thursday.