Invincible Season 3 Must Get This Character Right

Invincible’s long-awaited third season arrives tomorrow, February 6th, on Amazon Video. Following the traumatic events of the second season, Mark Grayson is bulking up to prepare himself for the dangers that are headed toward Earth from both outer space, alternate realities, and even the United States government. While there has been plenty of promotional material to give Invincible fans an idea of what is to come, there are some big characters that are set to appear who have remained in the shadows. When it comes to villains, there is one in particular who needs to hit the series with a bang.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you don’t want to read about potential spoilers for Invincible Season 3, be forewarned that we’ll be talking about events from the source material. Let us tell you about a little villain known as Conquest. The Viltrumite soldier is a battle-hardened, tough as nails juggernaut who appears before Mark at one of the worst times in his life. Following Nolan’s capture by his alien race, the Viltrumites promised to return to Earth to see if Mark would be able to subjugate the human race. Since Invincible has no desire to submit humanity to the rule of the Viltrumites, Mark and Conquest don’t exactly see eye to eye and their proceeding battle is one that is so gory and bloody, that it makes every other fight seen so far look like a cake walk.

image comics

What Makes Conquest So Big?

There’s simply no other villain that Mark has encountered in the animated series like Conquest. Villains like Angstrom Levy, the Mauler Twins, and even his own father aren’t nearly as dangerous as this older Viltrumite who wants nothing more than combat. Conquest as a villain is an unstoppable force of nature, more than willing to cut his way through anyone that gets in his way.

In the Invincible animated series so far, punches haven’t been pulled. The train sequence from the first season finale for example is one that became so notable that it was even featured in a Mortal Kombat game. For Conquest, the Amazon Video show will need to give it everything that it’s got and truly earn its mature rating. Invincible fans should prepare for season three as not everyone is making it out alive.

Who Will Play Conquest?

Conquest hasn’t been officially cast as of yet, though two new additions to the Invincible voice acting roster might be prime targets. To start, Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul alumni Jonathan Banks is joining season three and has not been confirmed for a role as of yet. Alongside Banks, Doug Bradley, who horror fans might know best for his role as the Cenobite Pinhead from the Hellraiser series, is also joining the series. Pound for pound, Banks seems like the more likely fit for the role, as he has routinely played some tough characters in his career. Whoever takes on the role, they’re going to have their work cut out for them.

Want to see when Conquest will make his animated debut? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Invincible and hit me up directly @EVComedy or in the comments!