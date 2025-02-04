Invincible Season 3 Teases Time Skip in New Preview Clip

Invincible Season 3 is gearing up for its premiere in just a couple of days, and Prime Video is teasing a time skip for the new season with a new preview clip from its premiere. Invincible Season 3 is one of the most highly anticipated animated series returns of the year overall, and it has already been a hit with critics. The new season has made a perfect score debut with Rotten Tomatoes, and there’s quite a lot to look forward to as Mark gets ready for one of the most intense seasons of the series to date. And now it’s finally going to premiere.

Invincible Season 3 will be making its full premiere with Prime Video this Thursday, and Prime Video has shared a new preview clip from the season premiere teasing how much Mark has changed. With Cecil putting him on a new training regimen following the end of the second season, it also teases that it’s been a few months since the end of the second season by the time the new episodes begin. And Mark’s already become much stronger and faster in that time. Check out the preview clip below.

FIRST CLIP from INVINCIBLE SEASON 3, dropping February 6. Looks like Mark hit the gym in the offseason. pic.twitter.com/nihDN5t9Mq — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 4, 2025

How to Watch Invincible Season 3

Invincible Season 3 will be officially making its debut with Prime Video on Thursday, February 6th at 12:00AM PT with its first three episodes. The new season has also revealed its full release schedule of episodes, and confirmed that new episodes of the season will be available on a weekly basis with Prime Video. Episode 8 will then serve as the Season 3 finale airing on March 13th, so thankfully it has already been confirmed that there will be no long extended break in between all of the episodes like fans had seen with the second season of the series (and divisively responded to).

Co-produced by Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, Invincible Season 3 will be bringing back the cast and crew from the first two seasons along with some big names added to the voice cast for the coming episodes with the likes of Aaron Paul, Simu Liu, Jonathan Banks, Kate Mara, Xolo Maridueña, John DiMaggio, Tzi Ma, Doug Bradley, and Christian Convery all announced for various roles. But as of the time of this publication, Jonathan Banks and Doug Bradley’s characters are being kept under wraps (and will likely be revealed much later in the season’s run).

Invincible Season 3 Will Be Different

Each season of Invincible has been a huge hit with both critics and fans thus far, and Season 3 will hopefully follow in that trend. Much as the new time skip teases for Mark (along with his new muscular design), he’s going to be dealing with much bigger problems from this point on. Not only does the threat of the Viltrumite Empire continue to linger overhead as Mark needs to be strong enough to deal with their return, but he’s also still going to be dealing with all of the new problems that pop up on Earth.

While three months doesn’t seem like much of a time skip in between seasons in the grand scheme, it’s still a great deal of time. As seen through promotional materials for Invincible thus far, Mark’s younger brother is clearly much older than seen in Season 2. Not only that, but all of these additional stresses on Mark are clearly having a toll on him as well as he has still yet to process everything that went down last season. Is this time skip going to be enough? Only time will tell.