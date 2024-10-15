Invincible Season 3 Will Make a Major Change to Its Release Schedule

Mark Grayson’s life is one that might see him soaring the skies as his alter-ego Invincible but its one that has been fit to bursting with blood and turmoil ever since he decided to fly his way into the superhero scene. Dealing with not only supervillains but the terrifying secret surrounding his father, Omni-Man, it’s a tough decision as to which season had more turmoil for Invincible. Luckily, a recent trailer for the next season confirms a much-needed factoid regarding Invincible’s third season, making for quite the break from season two. Invincible Season 3 will have some major events in Mark’s life and it appears as though there will be no breaks in this runaway hit.

To get viewers up to speed on what transpired last season, the main points involve both Nolan Grayson and the horrific new villain, Angstron Levy. The latter blamed Mark for an experiment gone wrong, granting him the power to travel the multiverse but also horrifically scarring his body. Using his new abilities to send Invincible through countless realities, including the Walking Dead and Fortnite hilariously, Mark lets his anger loose on the villain and seemingly kills him. On the flip side, Omni-Man started a new life on an alien world wherein he had a new son, Oliver. Captured by the Viltrumites, Mark takes his new brother to Earth and the stage is set for Nolan to perhaps switch back to the light side despite his previous crimes.

Invincible Season 3: No Breaks

A major complaint that many Invincible fans had with season two was the big break that took place during the halfway point for the episodes. Considering the long gap between seasons one and two, the months-long hiatus between season two’s first and second halves caused some major headaches. Luckily, in promoting season three, Amazon has confirmed that there will be no season three breaks, meaning that new episodes will arrive without fail on a weekly basis beginning on February 6th of next year.

Hilariously, the new teaser video sees Mark and Cecil having a one-on-one discussion at a diner. While the pair have worked together to save the world quite a few times in the series Steven Yuen’s Mark hasn’t always gotten along with Walton Goggins’ Cecil on the regular. For season three, expect more conflict between the two “frenemies” as their ideologies for a safe world continue to butt heads.

Invincible: What Comes Next?

Considering that the original Invincible comic has already come to an end, there are some events that comic readers can see coming for season three. As has been shown in promotional material, Mark will be getting a new costume that trades in his yellow and blue for a darker tone. On top of this, without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, Invincible will receive some unexpected backup from a family member when the animated series arrives next year.

On the villain side of the equation, there is one character that has been looming large for comic fans but has yet to make an appearance in the animated series. Those who read Invincible know all about “Conquest” and the damage that he causes and again, without venturing into spoiler territory, the antagonist’s arrival into Mark’s life is going to change the world. Luckily, through the good and bad times of Mark’s upcoming adventures, viewers won’t have to wait to see what comes next.

Want to stay up to date on the animated adventures of Invincible?