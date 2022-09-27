DanMachi: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Teases Its Midseason Premiere

Dungeon crawling in anime has become a hot ticket item, with franchises including Goblin Slayer, Delicious in Dungeon, Overlord, and Sword Art Online being just a few prime examples. Perhaps the most recognizable based on its name alone is Is It Wrong To Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, aka Dan Machi, which is in its fourth season and rumors are beginning to spread that the second cours will arrive in the next few months.

While Dan Machi might take place primarily in dungeons, featuring characters that appear as though they have been ripped straight from a Dungeons and Dragons scenario, the series is not considered an Isekai. The Isekai genre primarily focuses on protagonists that have been ripped from a world that is not too far off from our own, landing as an overpowered protagonist in a magical world. Bell Cranel, the hero of this story, grew up in this universe and thus doesn't qualify for the Isekai banner. Bell, unlike many other swordsmen, is looking to score a partner by venturing through dangerous terrain.

Rumors have begun swirling online that the second half of Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon will arrive in January of next year, joining the likes of Vinland Saga's second season when it comes to anime franchises that will be arriving in the first month of 2023.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this strangely hilarious series featuring a dungeon crawler attempting to find the love of his love, the official description for Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon reads as such:

"In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. But Bell Cranel, novice adventurer, has bigger plans than riches and glory; he fights monsters in the hope of having a fateful encounter with a girl. When this happens, it doesn't go exactly as he planned. Thus begins the story of an unlikely pair, a boy and a goddess, both trying to prove themselves, both eager to reach their goals."

