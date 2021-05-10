An Isekai Anime Museum is About to Open

✖

A new museum all about Isekai is about to open in Japan! Kadokawa recently announced their efforts to expand their line of content with 40 new anime series a year, and with this new effort we're likely to get some brand new Isekai anime. It's kind of an in-joke among fans now, but the Isekai genre is now so big it's seen all kinds of takes on that central premise of someone ending up in another world. Kadokawa has been especially leading that charge with four of the biggest Isekai anime hits in recent memory.

Kadokawa has announced a new celebration of sorts for these four core franchises as they will be kicking off a special Isekai exhibit in the Kadokawa Culture Museum in Japan later this July, and it will feature storyboards, key animation work, and art for Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Overlord, and Saga of Tanya the Evil. Kadokawa has released a poster for the new exhibit that you can check out below:

Despite some of the newer Isekai hits like Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, these four franchises in particular seem special to Kadokawa as they are also the core franchises seen in the special Isekai Quartet spin-off anime. This series will actually be getting a third season in the near future, and some of the franchises here, like Overlord, are expanding with new seasons and feature film projects coming soon.

