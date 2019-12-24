Isekai Quartet Season 2 Coming to Crunchyroll, Funimation

Isekai Quartet was one of the more surprising releases of the year as the special crossover anime series brought together four of Kadokawa’s biggest light novel turned anime franchises into a cute new chibi space. It was here that fans saw just how much these characters can bounce off of one another, and luckily it was confirmed shortly after the first season came to an end that a second season was already in the works. Not only that, it was announced that the characters from The Rising of the Shield Hero would be joining the cast.

Season 2 of the series is getting ready to premiere in Japan on January 14th, and it has been confirmed that Crunchyroll will be streaming the new season of Isekai Quartet alongside its release in Japan. Although there’s not premiere time just yet, it shouldn’t be much different from its initial premiere.

Funimation has also confirmed that they will be streaming the English SimulDub release of Isekai Quartet‘s second season, and that will begin on January 28th. The second season will be bringing in more Isekai franchises going forward, and the newest addition to the group is Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo from the recent hit The Rising of the Shield Hero. The Japanese cast will all be returning to perform their roles, but it’s currently unconfirmed if it will be the same case for the English dub cast just yet.

The theme song for the second season does not yet have a title, but it’s been confirmed that it will be once again performed by Satoshi Hino, Jun Fukushima, Yusuke Kobayashi, and Aoi Yuki as Overlord’s Ains Ooal Gown, Konosuba‘s Kazuma, Re:Zero‘s Subaru, and Saga of Tanya the Evil‘s Tanya respectively. The new ending theme will be performed by Sumire Uesaka, Rie Takahashi, Inori Minase, and Saori Hayami as Overlord’s Shalltear Bloodfallen, Konosuba‘s Megumin, Re:Zero‘s Rem, and Saga of Tanya the Evil‘s Viktoriya Ivanovna “Visha” Serebryakov respectively.

If you wanted to catch up with the series before the premiere of the second season, you can do so pretty quickly as each episode is only about 12-15 minutes long. The series is currently streaming with Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW, and they describe the series as such, “The button appeared out of nowhere. There weren’t any signs NOT to push it…so the solution is obvious, right? Is it a trap or the start of something new and exciting? The crews of Re:Zero, Overlord, Konosuba, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil will find out when they go from their world to another and get stuck in…class?! See what adorable chaos they’ll get up to in this collection of shorts!”