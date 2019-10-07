Isekai Quartet Season 2 Reveals First Poster

Isekai Quartet was a fun little experiment series that highlighted many of Kadokawa’s popular Isekai anime franchises and them to explore the humor of each series in a new way. What helped is that series like Overlord and Konosuba were incredibly popular upon release, but unfortunately had been dormant until resurfacing earlier this year in the crossover. It was so well received by fans of each franchise that Isekai Quartet was quickly confirmed for a second season before the first had wrapped. Now we got our first look at the next season during a special fan event for the series in Japan.

The first poster has been revealed through the series’ official Twitter account, and much like the first season, this new season will be a celebration of the many Isekai anime series that have gone on to sell numerous copies. And with the promise of more series to come, it’s going to get even bigger.

Isekai Quartet Season 2 is currently slated for a premiere January next year in Japan. The first season came as a major surprise as the series took characters from Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, and Saga of Tanya the Evil in cute chibi forms, and mashed them together in adorable ways. It didn’t stop at the main characters of each series either, as side characters and foes were added too.

The crossover project is scripted and directed by Minoru Ashina, Minoru Takehara acts as character designer and animation director with Studio Puyukai animating the series. The second season will be adding The Rising of the Shield Hero to the wackiness, so it’ll be interesting to see how that cast will bounce off the others. The first season had scenes where each Isekai protagonist explained how they were brought to their world, and each of the protagonists began to gel with the similarities of each other’s strange situation.

Isekai Quartet is a rewarding crossover for those who have watched through each series, and if it wasn’t on your radar before you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. They describe it as such, “The button appeared out of nowhere. There weren’t any signs NOT to push it…so the solution is obvious, right? Is it a trap or the start of something new and exciting? The crews of Re:Zero, Overlord, Konosuba, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil will find out when they go from their world to another and get stuck in…class?! See what adorable chaos they’ll get up to in this collection of shorts!”