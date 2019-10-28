Jessica Nigri’s Pokemon Cosplay Brings Witchy New Spin to Mimikyu

Jessica Nigri is one of the most popular cosplay artists out there, and it’s for pretty good reason as Nigri often has some fun new spins for every one of her projects. This is particularly true for taking on the various Pokemon characters, as each one needs to be transformed into a human in creative ways in order to really get right. Nigri’s already done this to great results with the new Sirfetch’d coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield, and now the artist has given Mimikyu a spooky new spin in celebration of the Halloween season.

Inspired by the witchy Mimikyu transformation art from artist @okonome (who you can find on Instagram here), Nigri has brought a whole new kind of Mimikyu to life. You can check out the spooky results below and find the rest of her, slightly NSFW, work on Instagram here.

A witch transformation works pretty well with Mimikyu considering it’s one of the most mysterious Pokemon in the entire franchise. This Ghost and Fairy type Pokemon is particularly shy, but wants to make friends so it instead covers itself under a patchy rag in order to hide its true form. Not much is known about what this ghost really looks like, so the friendly demeanor of its costume definitely can skew a bit more fearsome whenever the right time strikes. But this clash between adorable and frightening is why Mimikyu is such a big hit! It’s like Nigri’s cosplay, which combines a great amount of cuteness and spookiness.

Here’s hoping Mimikyu can continue to inspire great new cosplay like this in the next anime for the series, which will see Ash adventure through not only the new Galar region from the Sword and Shield games but through every past region of the franchise so far.

Pokemon: The Series is currently scheduled to premiere November 17th in Japan, and along with every region in the franchise, the new anime will have two protagonists. The new series will introduce Gou, designed by Pokemon character designer Ken Sugimori, who has a Scorbunny as his partner Pokemon and is also out to catch ’em all.

Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer, and Daiki Yamashita has been confirmed as the voice of Gou.