Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Releases New Trailer

It's official. It won't be long before the next anime season begins, and the spring promises to drop some big shows. After all, titles like Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku are set to go live, and all eyes are on the supernatural hit already. Studio MAPPA has put big expectations on the anime well before its debut, and now, a new trailer is here showing fans what they can expect from Jigokuraku.

And of course, the teaser is looking gorgeous. At nearly two minutes, this trailer shines a light on Gabimaru the Hollow as well as all his allies and foes.

In this clip, fans are given a sample of the Jigokuraku OST, and they are treated to plenty of animated goodies. It looks like MAPPA put some of its best animators on the anime, and its shows. After all, Gabimaru is seen doing the most in battle here, and the same can be said for the series' other top fighters.

Currently, Jigokuraku is set to debut in April 2023, so fans have a few months to go before its premiere goes live. However, there are ways to brush up on the title before the spring cour. The series manga is ongoing in Shonen Jump+ under Yuji Kaku. You can read up on the series now through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. So if you need more information on Jigokuraku, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Gabimaru the Hollow is one of the most vicious assassins ever to come out of the ninja village of Iwagakure. He's ruthlessly efficient, but a betrayal results in him being handed a death sentence. He has only one hope-in order to earn his freedom, he must travel to a long-hidden island and recover an elixir that will make the shogun immortal. Failure is not an option. On this island, heaven and hell are just a hair's breadth away."

What do you think about this latest PV? Will you be watching Jigokuraku when it drops?