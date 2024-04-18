JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood Musical Is Now Streaming Online

Phantom Blood was the story that started it all for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, as the first arc introduced us to both the Joestar family and the villainous vampire Dio Brando. In an unbelievable makeover, the original story recently received a live-action musical, bringing both Jonathan and his eternal antagonist to the stage. While you might have needed to be in Japan to see this play live, you can now watch the performances live to see how Hirohiko Araki's work plays out with a musical touch.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's musical influence has been worn on the franchise's sleeve since it first debuted in the 1980s. There have been countless characters, both heroes and villains alike, that have had names based on musical acts and songs, with the tradition continuing to this day. In Phantom Blood, some of the musical references include a character named Speedwagon, Jonathan's mentor named Will Anthonio Zeppeli (aka Led Zeppelin), and a character hilariously named "Tonpetty". While these musical references are often changed in North America thanks to copyright and trademark issues, they remain a major part of the franchise to this day. With Hirohiko Araki continuing to work on the franchise daces following its debut, the musical nods are sure to continue into the future.

How To Watch The Phantom Blood Musical

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest stage play streamed live on April 13th and 14th, but fans can watch the live streams for a limited time if they are willing to purchase a ticket. Phantom Blood fan will have until April 22nd to watch the first performance, and April 23rd for the second performance, meaning you don't have much time to witness the musical battle between Dio and Jonathan. Luckily, footage from the musical has also found its way online.

I will avoid posting many clips from the Phantom Blood musical until after the stream archive is finished



But I just NEED everyone to hear Zeppeli being a silly little guy saying "Hey JoJo..jojojojo"



The musical doesn't have many "funny" parts but this came out of nowhere lol pic.twitter.com/fjDZ56NkjB — Riverdude Covers (@RiverdudeCovers) April 16, 2024

Unfortunately, there has been no word on this JoJo's Bizarre Adventure musical making its way to North America. The Phantom Blood musical stage play is but one of many anime franchises that have done similar themed performances. At present, the likes of Attack on Titan, Bleach, and Death Note have transformed their original premises into musicals.

Will you be catching the JoJo musical before it vanishes from the internet? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.