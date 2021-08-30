JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Meets Mario with This Wild Waluigi Sketch

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is on the rise these days, and we have creator Hirohiko Araki to thank for that. If you did not know, the artist has been the biggest fans of JoJo since day one, and their art style continues to amaze fans new and old. Now, it seems Araki is ready to take on a new part of the story, and one fans felt it was only appropriate to celebrate with a special Nintendo piece. Wah-wah!

Yes, you read right. If you head over to Reddit, one brave artist picked up their pen to give Waluigi the makeover of his dreams. The user cramcramcram decided the Nintendo favorite would benefit from a Joestar design, and they were on the money.

As you can see above, the simple sketch proves Waluigi is probably a Joestar by birth. The mascot is seen in profile here with their mustache perfectly styled and eyebrows on fleek. Their angular jaw suits the likes of Josuke, and Waluigi's purple-gold hat would make Jonathan jealous. And of course, the star's overall ensemble would get two thumbs up from Araki if given the chance.

Clearly, the JoJo fandom wasn't expecting this crossover to happen at any point, but it is one they secretly needed. Waluigi's cult status may be a joke to some, but there are Nintendo lovers who adore the jovial mascot. And in that same vein, JoJo was viewed similarly for years. The show spent much of its time as a cult favorite before hitting the big time. So if Waluigi isn't a fit for the franchise, well - few characters could ever!

What do you think of this JoJo makeover? Does the manga's style suit Waluigi or...?