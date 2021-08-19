One-Punch Man Gives Psychic Sisters a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Makeover

✖

One-Punch Man has kept a low profile since its second season came to an end, but fans cannot say the same. If you have kept up with the franchise, you will know a slew of chapters has gone live for the manga in the past year that has fed the fandom. Of course, a slew of fan projects have kept the community alive, and it seems like one artist felt it was time to loop One-Punch Man in with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

The treat was brought to life by a Reddit user known as Agent-65. The user hit up the fandom not long ago to share their take on One-Punch Man's most famous sisters. Fubuki and Tatsumaki were put on display, but the Psychic Sisters look different from usual.

And honestly? It works pretty perfectly. The girls are given a makeover that even JoJo creator Hirohiko Araki would have to approve of!

The artwork, as you can see above, imagines Fubuki in a wild outfit that suits the JoJo series. With her black hair cropped at the shoulders, Fubuki looks ripped in her black-and-pink tube top and shorts. A chrome belt completes the look, and a pair of matching thigh highs makes it even edgier.

As for Tatsumaki, the older sister is imagined in this piece as a Stand. The character's green-and-black aesthetic is totally reimagined to fit the Stand designs in JoJo. From her curled hair to her fishnet body suit, Tatsumaki looks unbelievably sharp in this shot, and fans are loving the creative adaptation.

Clearly, the Psychic Sisters suit the JoJo Universe, and the same could be said likewise. Josuke would make for an excellent Hero Association member, but we all know Dio would give Saitama the challenge of a lifetime!

What do you think of this One-Punch Man makeover? Do you approve of this crossover or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.