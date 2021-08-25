JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Riles Fandom with New Photoshoot

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure first began in the pages of its manga which was released in 1987, continuing for decades to follow the journey of the Joestars with creator Hirohiko Araki at the helm. Though the series began quite some time ago, you would hardly guess it from Araki's appearance, with many fans believing that the mangaka hasn't aged over the course of the series, with a new interview including a photoshoot of the manga creator that has fans talking about Hirohiko's appearance along with the general factoids that the mangaka had discussed.

Joestar fans have been eating well this year, with the franchise revealing that the series would be receiving an anime adaptation of its sixth part, Stone Ocean, later this year on Netflix. With the current arc of the manga, JoJolion, coming to a close in the pages of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Araki confirmed that not only would the series be getting a new spin-off series that would follow the likes of Josuke Higashikata, Hol Horse, and Pet Shop, but that the juggernaut anime franchise has yet to slow its trajectory as the series will continue with a ninth part that has received the working title of JoJo Lands.

Billboard Japan shared the brand new interview with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure creator Hirohiko Araki, which mostly focuses on the mangaka's encounters with the musician Prince and how the singer's influence helped shape a number of different aspects of the anime franchise:

One of the biggest aspects of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been naming its characters and Stands after famous musicians, bands, and songs, which will often cause some copyright issues in North America. For example, in the upcoming Stone Ocean adaptation, one of the making characters is named Foo Fighters but will be referred to as F.F. in the English Subs, and Dub, for the show's arrival in North America. Regardless of name changes, JoJo fans have been able to roll with the changes and are amped for the arrival of Jolyne Cujoh and her Stand, Stone Free.

What do you think of this unique interview with Hirohiko Araki?