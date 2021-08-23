✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is one of the biggest franchises in anime, and it has a lot going on right now. The show is ready to take on Jolyne soon when Stone Ocean debuts its adaptation. As for the manga, it turns out a ninth part is in the works, and that means creator Hirohiko Araki is staying busy. But as it turns out, the artist has been working on this new story for a long time.

The surfaced details come courtesy of Shueisha as the publisher did an interview with Araki years ago. In fact, the conversation dates back to February 2004, and it was there the artist said he's already being outlining part nine, and that was nearly twenty years ago.

(Photo: Shueisha)

"That's right," Araki said when asked if he has thought ahead for JoJo. "I already have a general outline of each story theme planned up to part 9."

"Even though I say part 9, it doesn't mean it'll be a continuation of Steel Ball Run. This isn't a saga like Star Wars. The theme and narrative structure will be completely different."

Clearly, Araki made good on that promise as Steel Ball Run was different from Jojolion. The same will be the case for JoJo Lands when it goes live. At this point, there is no clear word on when part nine will go live, but it will be nearly two decades after this interview. If Araki debuts this new story in 2022, it will have dropped 18 years after this Shueisha chat. So as you can tell, Araki likes to think ahead.

Now, JoJo fans are wondering if Araki has more in mind for the franchise. The artist knew what to do up to part nine back in 2004, so he may have more in store by now. But given the fact Araki is over 60 years old now, fans wouldn't blame the creator for retiring sooner rather than later.

What do you think of Araki's run with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure so far? Which part of the story is your favorite these days? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.