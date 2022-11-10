JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Reveals Stunning Stone Ocean Blu-Ray Set

The Stone Ocean finale is set to arrive this December on Stone Ocean, and not only will these final episodes bring Jolyne's story to a close, but they will also give anime fans one of the most controversial endings in any anime series to date. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has always been "weird", but the upcoming final Stone Ocean episode will take things to an entirely new episode. While the episodes will be available to stream, Joestar fans will have the opportunity to own Jolyne's anime via a stunning Blu-Ray set.

When last we left Joylne Cujoh during the second installment of episodes to arrive on Netflix earlier this fall, she lost a major ally as Foo Fighters fell before the strength of White Snake and the Stand's owner, Pucci. While the Green Dolphin Street Prison wasn't able to eliminate Jolyne, Ermes, Anasi, and Weather Report, he took a major step forward when it came to fulfilling his plan of "reaching heaven", a strategy that had been in the works for years thanks to his friendship with major antagonist Dio Brando. While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is well-known for its bizarre characters and stories, Stone Ocean's finale might just blow all that came before it out of the water when it comes to sheer strangeness.

JoJo's Blu-Ray Adventure

The first Blu-Ray set for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will hit Japan later this month on November 30th, consisting of two Blu-ray discs, a bonus CD, an art booklet, audio commentary, and quite the snazzy packaging to cap off the physical media that can be seen below:

Following the Stone Ocean, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has plenty more stories to pull from in the future as both Steel Ball Run and JoJolion are full-fledged arcs that introduce some wild new Stands and Stand users, to the long-running franchise. While David Production and Netflix have been tight-lipped about the anime adaptation's future following Stone Ocean's end, the popularity of the season certainly makes it seem as though it's a foregone conclusion that we'll see the Joestars return, albeit quite different Joestars.

Via JoJo Portal