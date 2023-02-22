JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Brings Back The Stone Ocean With Anasui

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure had one of the most controversial endings of any anime series, changing the game for all the Joestars thanks to the conclusion of Jolyne Cujoh's fight against the nefarious Pucci. In the sixth storyline of the long-running franchise, Jolyne didn't just have enemy Stands to worry about, but the romantic aspirations of Anasui who was so infatuated with Jotaro's daughter, that the owner of the Stand Diver Down even asked for her hand in marriage before the series came to an end.

Anasui was a fellow prisoner in the Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary, finding himself drawn to Jolyne Cujoh during her bid to save her father's life while taking down the prison's priest who had become best friends with the villainous Dio Brando years prior. Anasui's Stand, Diver Down, had the ability to "store" the energy of its punches onto any surface and/or target, releasing the energy whenever it wanted. This proved to be quite useful throughout Anasui's journey to settle down with Jolyne, though it didn't stop some wild conflicts from taking place as the Stand user found himself struggling with some of the weirdest confrontations of the series to date.

JoJo's Anasui Adventure

Instagram Cosplayer Choco Blow Cosplay took the opportunity to share this new take on one of the most important side characters in Jolyne's journey throughout the Stone Ocean, though it's doubtful that we'll see the owner of Diver Down making a return in the latest storyline, The JOJOLands:

Once Stone Ocean came to an end, a new reality was born wherein new versions of Anasui and Jolyne got together in a relationship and Pucci was never able to have an influence on the Joestar family. This of course led to the stories that we have come to know in Steel Ball Run and JoJolion, as the new universe gave us strange new iterations on classic characters that had sprang from the mind of creator HIrohiko Araki. While the original Anasui might not return, we might encounter a different version of the Stand user in the latest arc.

