JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Star Honors Foo Fighters Via New Art

The Stone Ocean recently came to an end thanks to Netflix's last release of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure installments for season six and with Jolyne's final fight against Pucci, plenty of characters were killed as a result of this battle that brought the sixth part of Hirohiko Araki's anime adaptation to a close. With voice actor Ai Fairouz bidding a fond farewell to the character that got her into the voice acting business to begin with, the actor took the chance to honor a beloved character who fell before the season finale.

Foo Fighters, aka F.F, was easily one of the strangest characters that arrived as a part of the Stone Ocean, first appearing as a villain that was working for Pucci but eventually coming to realize that Jolyne Cujoh was the right person to follow. F.F. was a Stand, formed as a collection of plankton that was defeated by Jolyne in their fight but would then jump into the body of a deceased inmate and travel back to Green Dolphin Street Prison. Unfortunately for Foo Fighters, she was unable to survive the second half of the season, killed by Pucci but helping Jolyne and Ermes in their quest at the end of the day.

Foo Fighters Ocean

Ai Fairouz took to her Official Twitter Account to say goodbye to both her character, Ermes, and Foo Fighters, with the strange Stand creature dying in the fight against Pucci but giving her friends the assistance that they needed to eventually win the day in a rather bizarre way:

In the grand finale of Stone Ocean, the world was forever changed, as the fight against Pucci resulted in the creation of an entirely new universe. Unfortunately for Foo Fighters, it appears as though she wouldn't be a part of the reality that was created thanks in part to Emporio gaining the power of Weather Report. Jolyne Cujoh was transformed into "Irene Cujoh" as a result of this plane of existence forged by the battle against Pucci and since the nefarious priest was never born, Foo Fighters was most likely never created as a result. It's complicated for sure.

Are you sad to bid farewell to the Stone Ocean? Do you think we'll one day see Foo Fighters return to the franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.