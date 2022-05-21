JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Recreates The Card Tricks of D'Arby

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is currently in the throes of its sixth part via its anime adaptation, with Netflix gaining the exclusive streaming airing rights to the adventures of Jolyne Cujoh within the Stone Ocean. While the daughter of Jotaro Kujo has faced her fair share of Stand Users in the first twelve episodes of the anime series, her father helped in starting the family tradition of Stand battles, fighting against plenty of followers of the vampire Dio Brando. Now, one fan of Hirohiko Araki's franchise has recreated the wild card tricks of D'Arby, an interesting villain from Stardust Crusaders.

D'Arby was one cool customer in the history of villains from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, having a Stand that allowed him to steal the souls of anyone who agreed to enter into a gambling contract with him. With his Stand, Osiris, being able to tell when D'Arby's opponents felt defeat in their hearts, the card-playing Stand user was quite the opponent for Jotaro and company. Ultimately, Kujo was able to defeat D'Arby at his own game, despite his many card tricks, though the antagonist was quite the road bump in the road to defeating Dio Brando and his Stand known as the World.

Reddit User Tarntanya dressed up just like Darby, recreating many of the card tricks that the follower of Dio Brando employed in attempting to halt Jotaro Kujo, Joseph Joestar, and their allies when it came to finally driving a stake into the heart of the vampire that had plagued the Joestar bloodline for years:

Currently, new episodes of Stone Ocean are set to arrive on Netflix this fall, with David Production set to once again produce the installments of the sixth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. While the anime front is still marching forward, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga is releasing side stories in Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan and Crazy DIamond's Demonic Heartbreak. While no anime adaptations have been confirmed following Stone Ocean, there are plenty of stories from the world of the Joestars for the anime to translate in the future.

Do you think you could pull off the card tricks of one of Dio's flashiest followers? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.