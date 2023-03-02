When Will The JOJOLands Chapter 2 Be Released?

The first chapter of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: The JOJOLands not only introduced us to two new Joestars in Jodio and Dragona, but it also became such a hit with manga readers that Ultra Jump, the publication printing it, needed to publish a rare reprint due to high demand. Now, fans won't have to wait much longer before the second chapter arrives as Shueisha is preparing to release the second chapter of Hirohiko Araki's latest arc, which introduces the Joestar siblings traveling on a tropical adventure.

In the premiere installment of the latest chapter from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, we didn't just get to know Dragona and his brother Jodio, we were able to witness their Stands in action, with the siblings taking control of Smooth Operators and November Rain specifically. Smooth Operators has the ability to slide objects along a surface, which might not seem useful in its description, but it allowed Dragona to move the eyes around on an opponent's face. November Rain is the stand of Jodio and perhaps might be the strangest looking Stand of a Joestar to date, with the ethereal being having the ability to rain down projectiles similar to ball bearings at such a speed they can easily incapacitate a target.

The JOJOLands Chapter 2 Release Date

Following the first chapter's release last month, Chapter 2 will be arriving in Japan with the next issue of Ultra Jump on March 17th, though unfortunately, a North American release date for either chapters one or two has yet to be confirmed at this point as the West is dying for Jodio and Dragona to appear.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The first chapter of The JOJOLands ended with Jodio and Dragona being tasked with a heist involving a larger-than-life diamond, as the two Joestars live a life of crime in a bid to make sure that their mother is financially taken care of. With Jodio narrating the premiere installment and stating that this arc is the story of how he becomes rich, the ending might be foretold, but if the new storyline lives up to its predecessors, it will have plenty of surprises in store for readers.

What are your predictions for the story of Jodio and Dragona in this tropical locale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.