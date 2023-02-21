The JOJOLands May Have the Franchise's Best Start Yet

The JOJOLands is a hit amongst fans that have followed the Joestars' history over the course of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the latest manga entry introducing readers to the two Joestar siblings known as Jodio and Dragona. With fans loving the introduction of this tropical adventure, The JOJOLands introduction might just go down in history as having the best first chapter of the series that spawned from the mind of creator Hirohiko Araki. Needless to say, this is no small feat considering how well received the series has been over the decades.

The JOJOLands introduces readers to the brothers Jodio and Dragona, along with their Stands November Rain and Smooth Operators respectively. Initially being pulled over by corrupt police offices while traveling along the Hawaiian highways, the two are able to show off their Stands' skills to destructive effect, with Jodio acting as the narrator for the first chapter. Promisning that this was the story of how the newest Joestar becomes rich, readers are introduced to the fact that these two protagonists are leading lives of crime in an effort to take care of their mother and working out of a boutique store that also grants them the opportunity to perform some shady business on the side.

The JOJOLands Electric Premiere

Despite only following the new Joestars for seventy pages with the first chapter of The JOJOLands, fans have already fallen in love with Jodio and Dragona, who are both descendants of the Joseph Joestar that was introduced in the final chapters of the previous manga arc, JoJolion:

Araki has stated in the past that he loves JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to such a degree that he would work on it forever if he could, though the mangaka hasn't revealed how long we can expect the story of Jodio and Dragona to ultimately run. With JoJolion taking over a decade to bring its story to an end, it is possible that manga readers could be exploring the JOJOLands for just as long if not longer when all is said and done.

